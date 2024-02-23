Male-born 'female' powerlifter wishes painful death on critic April Hutchinson

E-transfer (Canada):

Anne Andres, the biological man competing as a female powerlifter in Calgary, Alberta, posted a series of ominous and intimidating video rants to his Instagram page, which accompanied a long-written diatribe directed at April Hutchinson, an activist for female-only spaces and the protection of women's only sports.

UNHINGED RANTS by an angry man targeting two women.

An illustration for @DuaneBratt :

Here is the man who currently holds 4 out of 5 powerlifting WOMEN’s records in #Alberta (in the age & weight category) using an UNRELATED incident in #Oklahoma #USA 🇺🇸 to spew his hate towards… https://t.co/94KAkm2YTC pic.twitter.com/lpfyjrY3nc — Linda Blade (@coachblade) February 22, 2024

The Instagram post read:

'Y'all can probably skip this one. I got pretty angry but I said things that needed to be said. The same fucking arguments against trans inclusion has been used historically against black inclusion. That fucking terrible human being from Ontario makes profits off of hate. The same f*cking week a HUMAN CHILD is killed for being trans, that self righteous b*tch (sorry for gendered insults I'm pretty angry right now) goes and talks about how a trans basketball player is hurting women by playing. YOU DONT GIVE A F*CK ABOUT WOMEN. You care about HATE and making a quick buck off of it. You f*cking sicken me and you promote this kind of thing. There is no hell, but times like this I wish there was so you and Smith can spend eternity suffering. Anyone who supports the Ontario lifter and is just as f*cked up as she is. Spend some time actually thinking about the people around you instead of just yourself.

May your generation die painfully and leave the youth to inherit a better world.

The post included eight videos where Andres lifts weights and shouts about April Hutchinson — whom he calls an unnamed Ontario lifter — as well as the comparison of transgenderism and the treatment of black people in Oklahoma and a trans-youth he alleges was “beaten to death” in an act of transphobia.

“There is a reason why CSIS has classified your people — and yeah, I mean your people — as terrorists. And that's because people like you are spreading the kind of bullshit that is getting children killed,” Andres screamed into the camera.

Oklahoma police and the medical examiner have released a statement that the Owasso, OK, trans-identifying teen referenced in Andres yelling soliloquy did not die as a result of trauma from a school fight.

BREAKING: Oklahoma police along with the medical examiner have determined that Nex DID NOT DIE as a result of trauma from the school fight. They’re still determining the cause of de*th.



A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BE RECEIVING DEMAND FOR RETRACTION LETTERS FROM ME ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/LQlDFiiwvS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2024

Andres and Hutchinson have a history.

Ann Andres (biological male) has set a new women's powerlifting record.



Andres openly taunts real women for being "not good enough" compared to her/him. pic.twitter.com/1YdJupI4xP — Philip Breaking (@Philipcong31) August 15, 2023

The Canadian Powerlifting Union initially suspended Hutchinson from competition for two years after she took to social media to complain about Andres mocking the female powerlifters he bested.

"BREAKING:

I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings.



Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as “supporting actress” in the horror show that is my… pic.twitter.com/CJxVZtG0VA — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 7, 2023

Upon appeal, her suspension was reduced to a year.

Is it fair for a trans person to compete in women’s sporting events?



Canadian powerlifter April Hutchinson was suspended from her union for questioning the inclusion of a trans athlete who broke female athlete records pic.twitter.com/YJ7eWZRsLP — TRT Afrika (@trtafrika) February 15, 2024

Andres still trains and competes as a woman.

Hutchinson told Rebel News she will not be intimidated and has filed a police report to document the death wishes with the Calgary Police Service.

April Hutchinson: Canadian Powerlifter & Female Sports Advocate. #KeepFemaleSportsFemale