Man rams car into crowd of Liverpool soccer fans during Premier League victory parade

Shocking footage circulating on social media on Monday appears to show a man intentionally driving his car into a crowd of pedestrians in central Liverpool as fans celebrated their team's victory in the English Premier League.

Video shows people running for their lives as a dark-coloured vehicle swerves through the crowd, striking a number of individuals. A high volume of police vehicles, fire engines, and ambulances responded immediately to the incident on Water Street following Liverpool FC's victory parade.

Pictures from the city centre area—the central business and cultural hub of Liverpool—show the street littered with items as fans were forced to ditch their belongings and dash for safety.

Several people were injured in the incident, with footage showing a group of people carrying an unconscious individual in the direction of emergency vehicles and others lying in the road.

A large group of angry Liverpool FC fans converged around the vehicle following the apparent attack, with dozens of law enforcement officers being forced to surround the suspect to prevent the crowd from reaching him.

Police have announced that a "53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area" was arrested following the disturbing event.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared his sympathies with those affected in a post on social media. "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident," he wrote.

"I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate," Starmer added.

The parade was intended to be a celebration of the soccer club's victory in the Premier League, with players and coaches riding on a bus through the city and being greeted by fans only hours earlier.

