Man shouts in apparent condemnation of land acknowledgement during Remembrance Day ceremony

An acknowledgement at the Toronto ceremony honoured "those who came here involuntarily, particularly those brought to these lands as the result of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and slavery.”

  |   November 12, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Caryma Sa'd discussed the land acknowledgement given at Toronto's Remembrance Day ceremony and how a man lashed out in apparent disgust.

The ceremony in downtown Toronto began with 'land and ancestral acknowledgements' from a flight sergeant and warrant officer.

“We acknowledge the land we are meeting on as the traditional territory of many nations, including the Mississauga’s of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat people and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples,” the land acknowledgement began.

“We acknowledge that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 signed with the Mississauga’s of the Credit, and the Williams Treaties signed with multiple Mississauga’s and Chippewa bands,” the message continued.

The 'ancestral acknowledgement' honoured "those who came here as settlers, as migrants, either in this generation or generations past. And those who came here involuntarily, particularly those brought to these lands as the result of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and slavery.”

Video shows a man shouting out following the 'ancestral acknowledgement', with several police officers being seen following the man as he walked away from the crowd at the ceremony.

Sa'd discussed why land acknowledgements are increasingly becoming empty platitudes that can spark controversey.

"I think what's happened with land acknowledgements is that they've become rote and pretty much boilerplate. And they start off everything from school board meetings, police meetings, and obviously this Remembrance Day ceremony," she said.

"And I think that diminishes the effect that would otherwise be intended," Sa'd continued. The independent journalist also discussed an online poll she conducted on her X account asking for people's opinions about the Remembrance Day land acknowledgement.

"The general consensus seems to be that this is a distraction and they would prefer to see less of these performative types of actions and a return to a focus on the core of what this day has always been about," she said.

It is currently unclear exactly what the man was opposing when he shouted out, but Ezra suspects the individual was condemning the land and ancestral acknowledgements.

  • robert harrison
    commented 2025-11-12 16:21:47 -0500
    we canadians are so stupid to allow this to happen, nobody seems to care what the liberals are doing to our country untill its too late, it will be very difficult to reverse the damage, the USA has rid itself of wokeness but we are doubling down on it, the future looks bleak and scary