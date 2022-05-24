Man who attacked Dave Chappelle claims he was 'triggered' by anti-woke LGBTQ jokes

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Dave Chappelle’s assailant at the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival admitted that the reason behind his attack is that he was “triggered” by the comedian's joke about the LGBT community.

Isaiah Lee, the audience member who stormed the stage with a knife and replica firearm told the New York Post that “I identify as bisexual and I wanted him [Chappelle] to know what he said was triggering.”

The snowflake told reporters at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles that he wanted Chappelle to run his material by those who were the brunt of his jokes.

“I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” Lee stated.

Lee went on to say how Chappelle’s jokes on homelessness also triggered him, making him “emotional and upset” as he had previously been homeless.

“It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke,” the attacker said.

Lee is also a wannabe-rapper who also goes by the name “NoName Trapper,” claiming that he always carries a weapon for protection because he is a “minor celebrity.”

During the altercation, Lee was quickly detained and roughed up by Chappelle’s bodyguards after storming the stage, resulting in a broken arm and two black eyes.

Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022

Lee added that he does not regret his decision to attack the comedian.

Netflix released an earlier statement shortly after the attack, stating, “We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.”

As previously reported by Rebel News, L.A. District Attorney George Gascón served Lee an overly lenient charge for his attack.

Chappelle called on the prosecutor's office to “correct this mistake” and to treat the case with the severity it deserves. Gascón’s office declined to charge 23-year-old Lee with a felony, despite initially booking him with the charge after he reportedly reached for a spring-loaded knife attached to a fake gun.

The district attorney’s office has reduced Lee’s charges to four misdemeanors, including “battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.”

Lee pleaded not guilty to all four charges.