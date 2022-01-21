'They're manipulative and they're paid by pharmaceutical companies' | James O'Keefe
James O'Keefe is the founder and President of Project Veritas.
James O'Keefe from Project Veritas joins me for a conversation about his book American Muckraker: Rethinking Journalism for the 21st Century and to share his insights into the future of journalism.
O'Keefe explains the Pfizer CEO's apparent reaction to Project Veritas' undercover videos, the CNN debacle that has seen a producer fired for alleged sexual misconduct and the medias unwillingness to ask tough questions of politicians.
James also gives updates on the FBI's search and seizure of Project Veritas materials.
