Manitoba Families Minister to keep job after vile comments following Charlie Kirk's assassination

Nahanni Fontaine described Charlie Kirk as a "racist, xenophobic, transphobic, [and] Islamophobic” individual, adding she has "absolutely no empathy" for him.

On Monday's live stream, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to disturbing comments made by Manitoba's Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine following the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week.

Fontaine has faced calls to resign or be removed from office after she posted an extremely insensitive message condemning Kirk following his tragic murder.

"Whether it was his genocide denial, his transphobic tirades, his pushing for mass deportations, or his normalizing Trumpism for years, the man stood for nothing but hate," she wrote.

"I extend absolutely no sympathy for people like that," Fontaine continued.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced on Friday that Fontaine would remain in her role as Minister of Families despite her disturbing comments.

“It would be too easy to show her the door. It is a much harder task to say we’re going to work through this together and I am going to try to help you understand why we need to bring people together and not divide people at this time,” he said.

Ezra condemned Fontaine for her vile comments. "Can you imagine invoking a father who was just murdered, invoking that father against his own children. What a sicko. What a sicko, sicko, sicko," he said.

Fontaine previously faced criticism for appearing to be frustrated with a sign language interpreter while she was speaking at a press conference.

