Manitoba joins Alberta, Saskatchewan in fight against Trudeau's long gun ban
‘Manitoba continues to raise significant concerns regarding the proposed measures that will publish law-abiding firearms owners while doing little to address the illegal importation of firearms from the United States,’ wrote Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a press release.
A last-minute amendment to the Liberals' long gun ban, Bill C-21, will criminalize hundreds of thousands of firearms owners in Western Canada.
“Manitoba's government stands united with Saskatchewan and Alberta in opposing the federal Liberal government's confiscation plans,” said Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.
Manitoba joins Alberta and Saskatchewan in opposing the expansion of the Liberal gun ban to include hunting rifles and shotguns. Amendment G-4 of #C21 bans a massive list of common hunting guns 🇨🇦 #HuntingGunBan #oppose #WorkOnCrime pic.twitter.com/wVZRcNv6f5— Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) November 28, 2022
Amendment G-4, the last-minute addition to Bill C-21, will ban centrefire semi-autos like the plentiful and affordable SKS and shotguns with a “detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity of greater than five cartridges.”
Or as the Fraser Institute rightly puts it: most firearms used by hunters in Canada.
If the amendments become law, millions of Canadians will instantly possess illegal firearms, which — if not handed over to government officials — will be confiscated.#cdnpolihttps://t.co/PznQ2Ec6d3— The Fraser Institute (@FraserInstitute) November 25, 2022
The result will be the largest gun ban in Canadian history.
Alberta's Justice Minister, Tyler Shandro, has come out swinging against the latest prohibition.
Yesterday, through last minute amendments to Bill C-21, the federal Liberals moved to ban firearms owned by hundreds of thousands of hunters, farmers and target shooters.— Tyler Shandro 🇺🇦 (@shandro) November 23, 2022
If successful, this will be the most sweeping and arbitrary ban in Canadian history. 1/3 https://t.co/lNg6nXW5la
In a slight at the feds, Alberta appointed its own chief firearms officer, Dr. Terri Bryant, who has also spoken out against the ban, calling the treatment of the law-abiding firearms community “relentless persecution” that “we will oppose by every means possible.”
Alberta's Chief Firearms Officer responds to proposed amendments to federal Bill C-21. pic.twitter.com/nkjei3z4EH— Alberta Justice (@AlbertaJSG) November 28, 2022
The province of Saskatchewan was the first to join Alberta in the Western premiers' alliance against the confiscation last week.
Alberta, Saskatchewan Condemn Ottawa’s Bid to Ban More Firearmshttps://t.co/vUUMKau3Ad— Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) November 24, 2022
To show your opposition to the Liberals' bigoted scapegoating of the law-abiding firearms community for crimes fuelled by Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau's progressive policies, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.com.
