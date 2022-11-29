Manitoba joins Alberta, Saskatchewan in fight against Trudeau's long gun ban

‘Manitoba continues to raise significant concerns regarding the proposed measures that will publish law-abiding firearms owners while doing little to address the illegal importation of firearms from the United States,’ wrote Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a press release.

Manitoba joins Alberta, Saskatchewan in fight against Trudeau's long gun ban
Remove Ads

A last-minute amendment to the Liberals' long gun ban, Bill C-21, will criminalize hundreds of thousands of firearms owners in Western Canada.

“Manitoba's government stands united with Saskatchewan and Alberta in opposing the federal Liberal government's confiscation plans,” said Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Amendment G-4, the last-minute addition to Bill C-21, will ban centrefire semi-autos like the plentiful and affordable SKS and shotguns with a “detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity of greater than five cartridges.”

Or as the Fraser Institute rightly puts it: most firearms used by hunters in Canada.

The result will be the largest gun ban in Canadian history.

Alberta's Justice Minister, Tyler Shandro, has come out swinging against the latest prohibition.

In a slight at the feds, Alberta appointed its own chief firearms officer, Dr. Terri Bryant, who has also spoken out against the ban, calling the treatment of the law-abiding firearms community “relentless persecution” that “we will oppose by every means possible.”

The province of Saskatchewan was the first to join Alberta in the Western premiers' alliance against the confiscation last week.

To show your opposition to the Liberals' bigoted scapegoating of the law-abiding firearms community for crimes fuelled by Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau's progressive policies, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.com.

Manitoba Canada Guns
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
petition_hands_off_our_guns

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns

16,114 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.