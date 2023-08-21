Manitoba premier defends 'parental rights' two months before provincial election

Facebook/ Heather Stefanson

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Manitoba's premier is taking a firm stance on parental rights, clarifying that parents should know if their child wants to change their gender at school.

If re-elected this fall, Tory Premier Heather Stefanson is pledging to enhance parental rights, becoming the second premier after Blaine Higgs in New Brunswick to defend parent concerns openly.

"A lot has changed in 30 years," Stefanson told reporters. "What we're hearing is parents want to be better informed so they can make decisions on behalf of their children."

"We believe that parents know what is in the best interest of their children," she said. "That's why a re-elected PC government will formalize and enhance rights for parents and guardians in the Public Schools Act."

With the province's 43rd general election months away, the Progressive Conservatives are proposing changes to the Public Schools Act, including the right of the parent to be informed about curriculum changes.

Stefanson said "yes" when asked if she believes parents should know if their child wants to change their gender identity at school.

"That will be part of the consultation process," confirmed the premier.

When asked a follow-up question on cases when a child with gender dysphoria doesn't want their parents to know, Stefanson said, "These [questions] will all come up in the consultation and that parents will decide where they want to move forward."

A SecondStreet.org-sanctioned poll said 57% of Canadians believe schools should inform parents if their child discusses changing their gender pronouns or transitioning. Only 18% disagreed with this statement, while 25% didn't know.

In New Brunswick, the education ministry began consulting parents on April 21 regarding Policy 713 "after hearing concerns and misunderstandings of its implementation" and fielding hundreds of complaints "at least" from parents worried about school board policies.

"We want to have a conversation with New Brunswickers so we can hear their views, address misconceptions and concerns, and provide the very best educational environment for all our students," said Education Minister Bill Hogan.

On June 8, New Brunswick passed Policy 713 to establish that transgender or 'non-binary' students under 16 cannot change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.

Their legal name would be present on report cards and official documentation.

The province did not consult the New Brunswick Teachers' Association on the new policy, which came into effect on July 1.

Other notable findings in the poll included most people believing schools should make curriculum materials on race and gender available for parents to review ahead of time.

On May 15, Stefanson said her government supports the LGBTQ community and trusts that school divisions will address the matter best.

"We want to ensure that nobody is being discriminated against when it comes to information out there," she told the house. "Regarding this situation, I know that school divisions have been involved.

"We know we've left certain things and decisions up to those school divisions."

On May 24, Brandon School Division (BSD) trustees voted not to ban 'sexualized literature' on gender identity from public school libraries in a near-unanimous decision.

Concerned residents proposed a ban during a school trustee meeting on May 8 over concerns about pornographic literature. The Winnipeg Free Press reported that two trustees supported a possible ban.

The school division received 289 emails and letters before the vote, mostly opposing a ban.

The Manitoba Library Association (MLA) expressed concerns about "intellectual freedom" following several requests to remove books on sexual and gender identity from school bookshelves.