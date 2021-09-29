Manitobans protest for less government control, more freedom in Winnipeg

Lincoln Jay visited Winnipeg, Manitoba where protesters gathered in opposition to vaccine mandates and passports, demanding more freedom and less government control of their lives.

A protest was held against recent COVID-19 mandates on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, on September 26. More specifically, Winnipeggers came together to protest the most recent mandate of vaccine passports.

After talking with people from all walks of life, the message the protesters are trying to get out to the general public was loud and clear. They simply want less government control and more freedom.

If you want to help everyday Canadians with legal matters involving vaccine passports, please donate at FightVaccinePassports.com. If you're not in a position to donate, consider signing the petition at NoVaxPassports.com. We will continue to do everything in our power to fight back against these unjust measures.

