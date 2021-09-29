Manitobans protest for less government control, more freedom in Winnipeg

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A protest was held against recent COVID-19 mandates on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, on September 26. More specifically, Winnipeggers came together to protest the most recent mandate of vaccine passports.

Here at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg. People have gathered for a protest against the vaccine mandates that we are seeing across Canada. https://t.co/bW2pfg1oI5@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/pPtrbYyKFq — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 25, 2021

After talking with people from all walks of life, the message the protesters are trying to get out to the general public was loud and clear. They simply want less government control and more freedom.

Festive crowd here in Winnipeg, all gathered to protest vaccine passports. No mainstream media in sight "they fear the truth" https://t.co/R7UASHUCku pic.twitter.com/mk8iKSU0pW — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) September 25, 2021

