Maple MAGA: Canadian freedom movement supports Trump in St. Catharines
Dozens of Ontarians who have been holding regular rallies since the 2022 Freedom Convoy turned out to support Donald Trump as the former president won an impressive election victory.
Tuesday evening, Americans were bracing for the election of a lifetime.
Meanwhile in Canada, dozens of supporters from every end of Ontario gathered in St. Catherine's at the Niagara St. highway (QEW) overpass. Their mission? To show their solidarity with the former (and next) president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
Rebel News wanted to know why this election is so important, even for Canadians who reside on the northern side of the border.
One attendee said, "This is spiritual battle that's going on for all of humanity, it's between good and evil."
Another said, "We support our American brothers and sisters down there because, if they lose this it won't be long until all countries fall... If Trump is in office, no matter who is in office here, it will be better for us."
A man named Rick in attendance mentioned to Rebel News that the group has been planning these gatherings since the 2022 Canadian Freedom Convoy, and will continue to plan these events, rain or shine, to encourage more folks who are like minded to come out and have their voices heard.
Canadians see Trump as a figure of freedom and a person of the people, and the working man.
Similar to the United States, Canadians have experienced their fair share of concerning government overreach and the shrinking of individual rights. Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the needs of Canadian citizens have been pushed aside for the wants of the government.
Trump is an emblem of change, and resistance towards the groups and individuals aiming to destroy the West.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison VE6XTC commented 2024-11-06 16:36:25 -0500 FlagWe’ll see some fine fireworks when Trump is inaugurated and he takes that stupid boy Trudeau to task. Like Peter Pan, he never wanted to grow up. Since Trump has nothing to lose, he’s going to sock it to that foppish prime minister. And when Pierre Poilievre gets into power, both men will get things done which some folks thought were impossible to do.