Maple MAGA: Canadian freedom movement supports Trump in St. Catharines

Tuesday evening, Americans were bracing for the election of a lifetime.

Meanwhile in Canada, dozens of supporters from every end of Ontario gathered in St. Catherine's at the Niagara St. highway (QEW) overpass. Their mission? To show their solidarity with the former (and next) president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Rebel News wanted to know why this election is so important, even for Canadians who reside on the northern side of the border.

One attendee said, "This is spiritual battle that's going on for all of humanity, it's between good and evil."

Another said, "We support our American brothers and sisters down there because, if they lose this it won't be long until all countries fall... If Trump is in office, no matter who is in office here, it will be better for us."

A man named Rick in attendance mentioned to Rebel News that the group has been planning these gatherings since the 2022 Canadian Freedom Convoy, and will continue to plan these events, rain or shine, to encourage more folks who are like minded to come out and have their voices heard.

Canadians see Trump as a figure of freedom and a person of the people, and the working man.

Similar to the United States, Canadians have experienced their fair share of concerning government overreach and the shrinking of individual rights. Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the needs of Canadian citizens have been pushed aside for the wants of the government.

Trump is an emblem of change, and resistance towards the groups and individuals aiming to destroy the West.