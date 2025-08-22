Marco Navarro-Genie: Alberta should act to shield citizens from weaponized debanking

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Marco Navarro-Genie to discuss his recent op-ed on the alarming trend of bank accounts being weaponized against Canadian citizens — and why freedom strongholds like Alberta must act now to protect its people.

“It's not just people who dissent,” Marco warned. “It could be anyone who has an idea that doesn't quite fit with the government, anyone who promotes some idea that is opposed to some policy in government.”

Marco urges the Alberta government and Premier Smith to use Alberta’s provincial bank, ATB Financial, to establish barriers against future federal abuse.

“The Alberta government, because it controls ATB, then is uniquely positioned… because it owns the Treasury branch and therefore can directly order the Alberta Treasury Branch never to cut off Albertans from their financial services,” said Marco.