Mark Carney campaigns in Calgary, ignores protest group, abandons voters

Canada is in an election and the two main candidates were both just in Alberta. Pierre Poilievre for the CPC hosted a rally in Edmonton on April 7th, drawing a crowd of approximately 15,000 attendees. In contrast, Mark Carney for the LPC hosted his Calgary event on the 8th, at a venue of less than 1,000.

We spoke with attendees waiting in line for Carney’s rally to find out their reasons for support. Many focused on Trump’s tariffs and Carney’s globalist resume, while putting aside concerns that the current 10-year Liberal reign over the federal government may have exacerbated many of the issues Canadians are now voting on.

Due to logistics mismanagement from Carney’s campaign, many attending the rally were prevented from entering the venue and were forced to listen to Carney’s speech from outside. These same supporters were also given the impression that if they stuck around to the end, they would get to see Carney upon his exit. This did not happen.

A handful of anti-Israel activists also attended the event, one managing to heckle Carney during the speech, while the remainder protested outside the venue.

As the evening concluded, the remaining Carney supporters who were left in the cold and the anti-Israel activists both stationed themselves by the same exit which was being prepared for Carney’s departure. After over 40 minutes of stalling, Carney quickly ran to his heavily secured motorcade and drove off into the night. A question arises, who does Mark Carney respect less, those who protest him or those who support him?