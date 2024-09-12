Mark Carney’s climate alarmism threatens Canada’s fiscal health

E-transfer (Canada):

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wasted no time coining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s newly anointed economic adviser as Mark “Carbon Tax” Carney.

As news swirled earlier this week that the long-time Liberal friend and Davos World Economic Forum-dwelling and United Nations ’climate and cash czar' would become Trudeaus hand-picked economic adviser, it only took one day for that narrative to change as Carney laid out his economic vision for the entire country in a press conference on September 10.

Carney openly admits that society is shifting from a democracy to an AI-driven authoritarian regime — and he’s here to drive that transformation. His vision places AI in control of everything while turning the Canadian energy grid into a monopolistic stronghold.

Under his Liberal energy agenda, the economy will bow to globalist carbon-neutral demands at the expense of Canadians. After all, it’s Carney’s job at the United Nations to de-bank and de-insure fossil fuel projects. It's his sneaky way of making sure things don't go forward even if they are economically viable and environmentally sustainable.

At the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Carney’s role is part of a cancel culture crusade within the financial sector, targeting and dismantling the oil and gas industry.

In May, he told Canadian senators that “any new climate policy should not only be better and more effective than the carbon tax, but also have the power to drive investment.”

The investment Carney champions enriches himself and the elite few, which pales in comparison to the green slush fund scandal that left Canadian taxpayers high and dry, holding the bill. It saw billions in grants funnelled to Sustainable Development Technology Canada despite clear ineligibility, which resulted in the resignation of CEO and president Leah Lawrence.

With this, Poilievre slammed Carney, calling him out for being a WEF puppet shielded from accountability, conflict of interest obligations and financial disclosure laws.

This isn’t the first time Poilievre has exposed Carney’s hidden agenda. He called out the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England for his blatant double standard in 2022 — where Carney publicly supported the demise of Canadian oil and gas while raking in profits from that very same industry abroad.

To give credit where it’s due, Carney did answer questions from Rebel News on the streets of Davos during the yearly globalist World Economic Forum gathering where he went so far as to call Canada an energy superpower.

However, Carney’s adherence to extreme climate and energy claims which date back to 2015, have been debunked by the President of Princeton Energy Advisors, Steven Kopits.

In an almost 5,000-word essay, Kopits debunks Carney’s claims during his time as Governor of the Bank of England when he delivered the speech, “Breaking the tragedy on the horizon: climate change and financial stability.”

Kopits says Carney’s extreme assertions around rising temperatures and increased CO2 levels lack consensus and contradict available data, which he breaks down in the analysis. Carney claimed that human activity is the primary driver of climate change and rising sea levels, which Kopits says is not supported by historical evidence.

Kopits criticizes the central bank governor for either overlooking key factors affecting insurance payouts or deliberately pushing a personal agenda, which could jeopardize the Bank of England’s credibility and impartiality in economic policy.

It’s clear that Carney has been pushing climate alarmism for nearly a decade – skewing Canadian investment and financial markets in his and his liberal friends' favour – and the reward for his meandering behaviour is to advise public economic policy.

Canadians can’t afford this and the country’s fiscal health must come before any green delusion peddled by Carney and the Trudeau Liberals.