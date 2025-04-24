Mark Carney kicks out independent journalists again, with police enforcement

Rebel News travelled to Laval, just outside Montreal, to cover a rally hosted by Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney.

Despite Carney’s public invitation to independent journalists during the debate scrum — telling Keean Bexte, a journalist with Juno News and The Counter Signal, “When I make an announcement, I don't think I've seen you at any of them, but next time you come” — Rebel News' request for media accreditation was ignored.

Shortly after arriving to report, our team was promptly asked to leave by security and police, who told us we were “not welcome.”

Nevertheless, we stayed just long enough to speak with several Carney supporters and get a sense of voter sentiment.

“He’s the best candidate to face Trump,” one supporter said confidently. Another added, “We need an economist, not just a politician.”

One man admitted he hadn’t originally planned to vote Liberal: “I hadn’t even planned to… I thought, let’s give the runner a chance to run.” Carney’s ambitious new spending announcement of $130 billion for new measures over the next four years, with no timeline to balance the federal budget — raised eyebrows, but many attendees seemed unfazed.

“He said he’ll balance the budget in three years,” one attendee insisted, despite no official timeline being provided. Another voter justified the explosion in national debt double over the last decade with: “We had COVID. We had to keep Canadians afloat. That spending was necessary.”

When police and private security approached to remove us from the event, we repeatedly asked, “Who gave the order?” Officers refused to answer, simply stating: “This is a private event. You’re not welcome.”

We complied and left peacefully. No disruptions — just questions. But even those, it seems, are unwelcome in Carney’s carefully controlled campaign.