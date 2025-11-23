Mark Carney lacks practical experience, uses economic buzzwords to appear astute

Mark Carney's extensive economic credentials—Harvard, Oxford, Goldman Sachs, Bank of Canada, and Bank of England—are undeniable. However, his background is theoretical; he lacks practical experience as an entrepreneur or business owner who builds an economy, hires, and takes risks. He has always been an observer, offering opinions from the outside.

This lack of practical experience is reflected in his language, which relies on vague buzzwords like "catalyze the industry" and "transformative investments," heard at high-level forums but never from actual business people.

Real business owners discuss tangible issues: taxes, regulation, competition, currency, crime, and labor needs. Carney, in contrast, uses political rhetoric masquerading as economics, such as his speech on "how we build."

"building sustainably […] reducing emissions, creating hundreds of thousands of high-paying union jobs [...] always building in partnership with indigenous peoples."

This rhetoric betrays ignorance of business reality. No company willingly incurs extra costs for carbon reduction without subsidies. Mandating "high-paying union jobs" is often a political favour for labour premium.

At times, Carney's speech is pure, high-level buzzwords:

"multipolarity without multilateralism can lead to chaos [...] using scarce public dollars to maximum effect [...] crowding an institutional capital through originating to distribute models."

This convoluted talk earns applause at Davos but fails to inspire real-world investment in Canada.

Meanwhile, Carney’s proposed "Major Projects Office" appears to be another layer of red tape and opaque political control, antithetical to attracting investment, especially when competing with the pro-business environment championed by Donald Trump in the U.S., which offers lower taxes, a booming market, cheap energy, and regulatory ease.

The failure of Carney’s approach is highlighted by Nutrien, a Canadian agricultural giant, choosing Longview, Washington, over Canada for its new billion-dollar potash export terminal. Nutrien cited "economics," a sad indictment that exporting Canadian products via a foreign country is more economical, likely due to Canada's hostile regulatory environment, Indigenous legal activism concerns, and infrastructure difficulty.

Carney seems more interested in globetrotting and international meetings than tackling Canada’s domestic "humdrum problems" like street violence, failing healthcare, immigration, inflation, recession, and housing. He even dismissed pipelines as "boring."

His trip to Abu Dhabi yielded a vague, boilerplate announcement to "capitalize" and "catalyze" massive economic opportunities with a new investment protection agreement and free trade talks. If Carney is directing Canadian capital abroad, he is acting like an asset manager, not fulfilling his role of attracting foreign investment to Canada.