Mark Carney spotted sporting suspected $2000 shoes

Trudeau's likely successor as prime minister, Mark Carney, has been taking heat after a photo showing the former Bank of Canada governor reportedly wearing shoes costing thousands of dollars appeared online.

Carney can be seen in the photo sporting the black sneakers while crouching over holding a hockey stick in front of a net. The shoes are reportedly from the brand Zegna and called "Black Leather Triple Stitch Vetta Sneakers," costing $2030.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle criticized the Liberal leadership candidate for being out of touch with ordinary Canadians.

"This is a level of elitist in high fashion that speaks to other people in those elite circles," said Lise. "Because you and I, if we were to see these shoes without the price tag attached, we'd think to ourselves 'that looks exactly like the Hutterite girls would where from the UFA.'"

Liberal leadership front-runner Mark Carney caught wearing Zegna sneakers in recent photo, worth over $2,000 dollars. pic.twitter.com/xOmIyRsHQJ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) February 11, 2025

Another candidate to take over Trudeau's role, Chrystia Freeland, was reportedly previously seen wearing sneakers valued at nearly $1000 USD.

"A woman with nine-hundred dollar US ultra ugly shoes that she wears with dresses sometimes, she really has to stop this, she's not considering cancelling her Disney Plus," said Sheila.

"These people can't even dress themselves and they're the ones telling us, 'don't worry, just cancel your Disney Plus to make life more affordable.' No, cancel your ugly ass shoes and then we'll talk," she added.

The Liberals are expected to select their new leader to replace Justin Trudeau on March 9.