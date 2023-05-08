Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly slams woke push to erase femininity and masculinity

AP Photo/Richard Drew

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly recently took to Instagram to address the double standard she perceives in Hollywood, where masculine men are criticized while women exhibiting the same traits are deemed "cool."

Posting on Instagram, the 43-year-old "Ant-Man" star questioned why society seems to only applaud masculinity in women and villainize it in men, while femininity in men is celebrated and debased in women. Lilly argued for a more inclusive perspective, stating, "Why can't we just allow for all of it?"

“Why are we only applauding masculinity in women and [villainizing] it in men?” Lilly wrote. “And why are we only applauding femininity in men and debasing it in women? Why can’t we just allow for all of it?”

“Why do we feel the need to vilify a man wearing s***-kicker boots, driving a pick-up truck who’s not afraid to punch someone in the face, but if they were a woman, they would be the epitome of cool?” she wrote. “Why is a man who loves make-up, cries easily and stays at home to tend to the domestic responsibilities valiant, but a woman who does the same is pathetic?”

Lilly called for a return to the principle of not judging others, emphasizing the importance of teaching grace and charity.

“Grace and charity are cornerstones of a thriving society and should not be abandoned. We need them like we need democracy, justice and peace. And, without them, we can’t have democracy, justice or peace,” she concluded.