Marvel actress facing cancel culture mob after post against vaccine mandates

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly found herself at the centre of a cancel campaign after she publicly came out against vaccine mandates. On Thursday, the actress issued an Instagram post condemning the mandates and stated she attended a rally in Washington D.C. over the weekend “to support bodily sovereignty.”

In the same post, Lilly, who is a Canadian native, shared her support for the Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates and “believes nobody should ever be forced to inject their body.”

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” Lilly said. “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society … under any threat whatsoever.”

“This is not the way,” Lilly added. “This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

“I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today,” wrote the “Ant-Man” actress, who ended her post with the hashtags #medicalchoice #medicalfreedom #bodilyautonomy #bodilysovereighnty #defeatthemandatesdc #canadiantruckers #iamwithyou.

Following her remarks, it did not take long for the blue checkmark brigade on social media to demand her firing from future Marvel movies, and for her character to be recast by someone else.

“Recast. Immediate. They shoulda recast Letitia Wright. They should recast Evangeline Lilly. Ain't nothing THAT special about em. There are much more talented (and sane) actors out there who can take up their spot & make the set a safe space,” wrote Mashable movie reviewer Pramit Chatterjee.

Recast. Immediate. They shoulda recast Letitia Wright. They should recast Evangeline Lilly. Ain't nothing THAT special about em. There are much more talented (and sane) actors out there who can take up their spot & make the set a safe space. https://t.co/OyCge9XCIl — Pramit (@pramitheus) January 27, 2022

“Evangeline Lilly is in Marvel films and apparently she would rather be stuck in a production of Steel Magnolias at the Waco Playhouse with Kristy Swanson and Gina Carano,” wrote Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Louis Virtel.

Evangeline Lilly is in Marvel films and apparently she would rather be stuck in a production of Steel Magnolias at the Waco Playhouse with Kristy Swanson and Gina Carano. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 27, 2022

Despite widespread calls for her removal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lilly has received support from conservatives who share her position.

In 2020, Lilly came under fire after she stated that “some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”