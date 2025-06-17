Mass deportations are Trump's 'most popular' policy: Ezra Levant

Support for deportations of illegal immigrants is a popular policy in the United States, with 74% of Americans backing the removal of “some” or “all” of those residing illegally in the country according to data from Pew Research.

And while violence has broken out at protests opposing President Donald Trump's efforts to enforce immigration law, overall, the U.S. has seen a decline in murders, as FBI Director Kash Patel told Joe Rogan on a recent podcast appearance.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra acknowledged the link between Trump's effort to tackle illegal immigration and the drop in murder rates that has followed.

“I think it's indubitable that the number one reason murders are falling in America is because thousands of illegals — including illegals, including violent gang members — have been deported,” Ezra said.

“If you take hundreds or thousands of illegals, and if you're starting with the baddest hombres there are, if you're starting with the murders and the rapists, of course you're going to have a reduction in crime.”

Not just from shipping out those committing the crimes, Ezra added, but also the ones being forced into hiding or on the run.

“I think that Donald Trump is dead set on mass deportations,” Ezra said. “He's got to be. Biden had let in literally millions of people, so even if Trump deported a 1,000 people a day there's no way that's even going to come close.”

The key to Trump's plan is “through speed and mass numbers,” Ezra continued, suggesting the policy was “the most popular thing” President Trump is doing.