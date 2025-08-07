Mass immigration: the biggest issue facing Canada

Canada is facing a number of challenges at the current moment, but perhaps the biggest issue atop that list of worries is mass immigration. While other countries, like the United States and United Kingdom, have been moving to address citizens' concerns, the topic is barely a discussion among Canada's political establishment.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how these changes are affecting the West's politics and pushed for Canada's Conservatives to finally tackle the issue.

Focusing on the explosive growth of Canada's Muslim population since 1991, “tell me a reason more persuasive for Mark Carney to endorse Hamas and a Palestinian state than the fact there are now six times more Muslim voters as there are Jewish voters,” Ezra remarked.

“I think this is the biggest issue in Canada,” he continued.

“And I should tell you, the Conservative Party of Canada did not have the courage to talk about these things in a candid way in the last election — they were too worried, as Conservatives have been for the last 30 years, to come out against mass immigration for fear of looking racist.”

Instead of criticizing Canada's mass migration policies, Ezra highlighted how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pandered to various demographics in support of continuing to import new residents.

“There was actually no difference between the Conservatives and the Liberals on immigration going back probably half a dozen elections,” Ezra stated.

“And that's because whatever the Liberals would say, the Conservatives would automatically say, yeah, we're for the same thing. They would do anything rather than be called racist.”

The issues of immigration, free speech, radical Islam and crime tend to be linked together, he explained. Past eras of mass immigration to North America were “not like this,” he said, noting Christianity is now being replaced by Islam.

“I'm not talking about New York and London, I'm talking about Alexandria in Egypt or Constantinople,” Ezra stated.

“Those were once mighty Christian cities, but not now. Constantinople is called Istanbul; the great Hagia Sophia church is now a mosque. That was through invasion, not invitation, which we have Canada and across the West.”