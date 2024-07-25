Mass migration reshaping politics in the West ahead of U.S. election

Mass migration is an issue rising to the forefront of many Western nations, and the effects of bringing in a large number of people with differing views and cultures is playing out in the United States ahead of the country's presidential election this fall.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at what was happening outside of Congress as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech.

American flag set ablaze outside Union Station in DC today pic.twitter.com/wSImTsirw2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 24, 2024

“Look at the mad crowds on the street, the absolute craziness. Some of them are woke, hardcore left-wing Americans. But a lot of these folks are newcomers,” Levant said. “When you bring mass migration into a country, you change the electorate.”

The antisemitism has also infected the Democratic Party, with pressure being placed on Kamala Harris, the party's expectant presidential nominee, to not pick Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate because he is Jewish.

With the state playing such an important role in determining who will win the presidency, Levant pointed out how activists within the Democrat side are changing the party's views, noting the absurdity that there's “so much antisemitism within the Democratic Party that even the fact that a candidate is Jewish would disqualify them.”

Expect Harris to run a campaign similar to Biden's COVID-era 2020 campaign, Levant said.

“The Democrats, who were despondent over the obvious decline of Joe Biden, are now exhilarated that he's gone. They don't like Kamala Harris, but they know that they won't have the same problems that they would've had with Biden,” he said. “And I think it's going to be a brutal battle, and I think the entire world turns on it.”