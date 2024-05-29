Massachusetts' stockpile of abortion pills remains unused

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A stockpile of 15,000 abortion pill doses, purchased by the University of Massachusetts Amherst at the request of Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, has remained untouched for over a year, the Boston Herald reported Tuesday.

The nearly $700,000 worth of medication was procured following a Texas judge's April 2023 ruling that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) erred in approving measures to expand abortion pill access. Despite the significant investment, the pills have been left unused as the Texas case made its way to the Supreme Court, which is expected to deliver a verdict in the coming weeks.

Previously censored footage depicts disturbing abortion practices at Planned Parenthood



The Center for Medical Progress (CMP), a pro-life group of citizen journalists, has released another series of disturbing undercover videos that puts the ethical standards of the US' largest… pic.twitter.com/SHZ1pu8dsn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 28, 2024

Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Healey's office, told the Daily Caller, "We have preserved these doses as the case remains pending before the Supreme Court and mifepristone remains legal and accessible. We will evaluate next steps based on the court's ruling, but no matter what, mifepristone and access to reproductive health care will remain protected in Massachusetts."

The state's Department of Public Health also informed the Boston Herald it was awaiting the Supreme Court order before distributing the pills, which have a five-year shelf life.

The U.S. Justice Department is intensifying its actions against pro-life activists, announcing a lawsuit against two pro-life organizations and seven activists. The individuals are alleged to have participated in the blockade of abortion facilities.



MORE: https://t.co/cdlp0pS2oK pic.twitter.com/LJONXBohne — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 24, 2024

Pro-life doctors arguing the case contend the FDA's relaxed restrictions unnecessarily put women at risk of complications, including hemorrhaging and major surgery. However, during oral arguments in March, Supreme Court justices appeared hesitant to order the FDA to roll back its decision to allow mifepristone to be sent to patients through the mail without an in-person doctor's visit.

Justice Neil Gorsuch remarked during the proceedings, "This case seems like a prime example of turning what could be a small lawsuit into a nationwide legislative assembly on an FDA rule, or any other federal government action."

Lauren Handy and four other pro-life activists have been convicted for a sit-in at an abortion clinic in 2020.



MORE: https://t.co/feWmxdiZRd pic.twitter.com/QbRG70WWJE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2024

Other Democrat states have also stockpiled abortion pills following the Texas ruling and the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In June 2023, Maryland's Board of Public Works ordered $1.3 million to be used to purchase 30,000 doses of mifepristone and 5,000 misoprostol. Demand for abortion pills through services like Aid Access, a European nonprofit that delivers the abortion pill by mail, surged to 172 requests a day after the Texas ruling, up from 89 requests per day prior to the decision.