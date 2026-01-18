Massive protest in Richmond Hill draws tens of thousands against Iranian regime

Saturday’s enormous demonstration in Richmond Hill — just north of Toronto — comes after reports of the Iranian regime murdering thousands of protesters in an effort to cling to power.

Source: X/Scarlett Grace

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highway 16 in Richmond Hill on Saturday, to show their support for the pro-freedom demonstrators in Iran and to condemn the Islamic regime.

Footage captured by Rebel News journalist Scarlett Grace shows the full scale of the demonstration, with some reports indicating over 100,000 people were at the event to condemn Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and call for regime change.

The demonstration was led by members of Canada's Iranian diaspora, with thousands of protesters waving the Lion and Sun flag — Iran's pre-1979 monarchy flag — and Canadian flags in support of the uprising in Iran.

The protesters in Richmond Hill were also led by a banner showing Prince Reza Pahlavi’s image, who is the exiled son of Iran's last Shah. Pahlavi remains a symbol of a secular, pre-revolutionary Iran for many in the diaspora.

Calling for international support, protesters chanted for U.S. President Donald Trump to follow through with his pledge to help the pro-freedom demonstrators across Iran. The U.S. president previously posted on social media that "help is on its way" and encouraged the protesters to continue their uprising.

Chants referencing "revolution" in Iran could be heard throughout the event, with some protesters holding signs appealing to President Trump.

The march in Richmond Hill comes as Iranian security forces continue to target protesters after demonstrations erupted across the country on December 28, 2025, amid the collapse of the country's currency and soaring inflation.

Though absolute numbers vary, reports indicate that at least several thousand Iranian protesters have been killed by the regime since the demonstrations took off late last year.

