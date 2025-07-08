Massive show of force as Trump's immigration efforts target LA

An impressive show of force was carried out by federal agents in Los Angeles on Monday, with police, border patrol and immigration enforcement officers taking to the city's famed MacArthur Park as part of a major operation.

The efforts, carried out as part of President Donald Trump's promise to tackle illegal immigration, comes after the passing of the “Big Beautiful Bill”, which vastly expanded the budget for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said the show of force “was about deterrence.” Despite there being no video evidence or reports of arrests, he said the efforts “were about optics.”

The city's mayor, Democrat Karen Bass, was quick to appear on the scene — contrary to her response to the devastating fires the city experienced earlier this year — to virtue signal, a trend among left-leaning politicians.

“The only migrants that I have seen in the last 20 years that the Democrats don't like,” Ezra said, “were the white Dutch farmers, called the Boers.” The small number of these refugees were “universally” opposed by Democrats, “because they would be rightward leaning.”

The hysterics over Trump's efforts are Democrats seeking “their moment,” he explained. “They want a George Floyd moment, maybe police going too far — or appearing to go too far.”

But these tactics aren't working, Ezra continued.

“I think the old California is waking up again. Remembering what it could be like without the failed state overlords and their mass immigration troubles.”

While he had some doubt over the validity of online rumours about a decrease in traffic on the city's highways and streets, “maybe it is that much,” he added, highlighting the Trump administration's claim that a million illegals have self-deported.

“Trump is leaning into this,” Ezra said.

“I think Trump isn't being shy about this, he's being the opposite of shy. If there's going to be any war in Trump's term that's his, it's not going to be Ukraine or Syria or Iran, it's going to be a war, hopefully with no bullets shot, to take back America from the invader. That's a fight he wants, and he knows he can win and will have the support of most Americans.”