Massive Turnout at Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

Sheila Gunn Reid
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is the scene of a historic memorial today as tens of thousands pour in to honour the life of Charlie Kirk. Organizers expect as many as 100,000 attendees, a turnout that reflects the lasting impact of Kirk’s work as founder of Turning Point USA and a central figure in the conservative movement.

Rebel News reporters Syd Fizzard and Angelica Toy are reporting live from the ground, documenting long lines of supporters that formed as early as 5 a.m. By 7 a.m., gates opened and crowds surged inside to secure seats.

Security remains tight as people continue to arrive in droves. The event comes less than two weeks after Kirk’s assassination at the hands of a left-wing radical in a transgender relationship on September 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. The shooting sparked an outpouring of grief and solidarity across North America.

Vigils and memorials have been held not only in Arizona but across the United States and Canada. In Phoenix, crowds gathered outside TPUSA headquarters, creating a sea of flowers, flags, and personal notes. 

Billboards across the city now bear tributes to Kirk, with slogans like “The Fight Will Go On.”

Meanwhile, Canadians have organized candlelight vigils in multiple cities, underscoring the international reach of Kirk’s message and movement.

Supporters told Rebel News they are seeing a wave of young Americans and Canadians inspired to embrace conservatism, a testament to Kirk’s ability to energize the next generation.

Rebel News will continue to provide rolling coverage from Arizona and across both countries as tributes unfold. Follow live updates at RebelNewsUSA.com and RebelNews.com.

