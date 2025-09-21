Massive Turnout at Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is the scene of a historic memorial today as tens of thousands pour in to honour the life of Charlie Kirk. Organizers expect as many as 100,000 attendees, a turnout that reflects the lasting impact of Kirk’s work as founder of Turning Point USA and a central figure in the conservative movement.

On scene here at the memorial event for Charlie Kirk in Arizona. security's tight as 100,000 expected attendees start lining up. — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) September 21, 2025

Rebel News reporters Syd Fizzard and Angelica Toy are reporting live from the ground, documenting long lines of supporters that formed as early as 5 a.m. By 7 a.m., gates opened and crowds surged inside to secure seats.

5am and thousands are already lined up to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial event in Arizona! — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) September 21, 2025

🚨SCENE AT THE CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL:



Gates opened at 7AM and people are running to grab their seats at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 21, 2025

Security remains tight as people continue to arrive in droves. The event comes less than two weeks after Kirk’s assassination at the hands of a left-wing radical in a transgender relationship on September 10, 2025, during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. The shooting sparked an outpouring of grief and solidarity across North America.

Tomorrow we unite to honor and remember the legacy of @CharlieKirk11.



May his memory live on through each and every one of us, and forever be a blessing.



We are all Charlie Kirk. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2025

Vigils and memorials have been held not only in Arizona but across the United States and Canada. In Phoenix, crowds gathered outside TPUSA headquarters, creating a sea of flowers, flags, and personal notes.

Just look at the size of this memorial lined up outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk. — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 21, 2025

Billboards across the city now bear tributes to Kirk, with slogans like “The Fight Will Go On.”

Billboards across Phoenix, Arizona are paying tribute to the late Charlie Kirk. — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Canadians have organized candlelight vigils in multiple cities, underscoring the international reach of Kirk’s message and movement.

Supporters told Rebel News they are seeing a wave of young Americans and Canadians inspired to embrace conservatism, a testament to Kirk’s ability to energize the next generation.

A man who arrived a day early at the Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona says he's seeing more and more young people turning Republican. — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 21, 2025

