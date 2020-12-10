Mastercard drops support for Pornhub after exposé on abusive content

Mastercard has announced that they have terminated the use of their cards with the massive online pornography website Pornhub.

Pornhub is owned and operated by its Montreal-based parent company, MindGeek, which also runs RedTube, Brazzers, and other adult websites.

The news was announced in a tweet by Nicholas Kristof, the author of a recent exposé on Pornhub's exploitative content published in The New York Times.

.@Mastercard has just advised me that it has confirmed the presence of illegal material on Pornhub, so it is immediately ending Mastercard use on Pornhub. It will also address the issue on other websites. This wouldn't have happened without survivors bravely speaking up. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 10, 2020

Kristof later tweeted a statement from Mastercard, reading in part:

Today, the use of our cards at Pornhub is being terminated. Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content... we continue to investigate potential illegal content on other websites.

According to BBC News,

Pornhub is free to use but users can pay £9.99 a month for higher-quality video streams and advert-free and exclusive content. Its content is largely uploaded by its own community and publicly viewable. But the company said every video uploaded was reviewed by human moderators.

PayPal stopped processing payments to Pornhub last year.

PornHub and MindGeek have drawn the attention of American lawmakers for hosting content that contains alleged assaults against women and girls.

Rebel News recently interviewed Conservative Party of Canada MP Arnold Viersen to discuss his ongoing work to protect victims of sex trafficking, and stop Big Tech from profiting from sex crimes. You can watch that interview here: