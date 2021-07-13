Math used to “normalize racism”? Ontario releases new curriculum
Ontario's new math curriculum was released this week, drawing a number of criticisms because of its focus on how math is used to “normalize racism” and its goal to take a “decolonial” approach to teaching.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant looked wondered how exactly a subject that is based in objective truths can now be interpreted in subjective ways, and how this is going to harm students, potentially even society as a whole once these graduates enter the real world:
I don’t know why they’re doing this. One answer — for real — is anti-Asian racism. Stop the kids who keep getting the right answers from winning.
Another reason is: it’s easier for teachers. It’s easier to teach this political B.S. than to teach calculus. And easier to grade — you just hand out marks based on feelings, not achievement.
Yeah, can you do me a favour? If any graduate from this curriculum wants to design a bridge or a high-rise, stop them.
This monologue was released as a special bonus for Rebel viewers. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT
