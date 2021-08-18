WATCH: Matt Walsh blasts school board for “cruel” mask mandate for kids

Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator with the Daily Wire, recently appeared at a Nashville School Board meeting where he blasted their “cruel and indefensible” mask mandate for students.

Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021

You can watch the full meeting, filmed on August 10, by clicking here.