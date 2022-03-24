Matt Walsh travels the globe asking people to define 'woman'

The Daily Wire

By Dakota Christensen PETITION: Stop Critical Race Theory Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act recently passed its second reading in Ontario's legislature. The bill will inject Critical Race Theory into every sector of Ontario's education system. Please sign this petition to stop this bill! 10,173 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Matt Walsh, a host of the Daily Wire and popular children’s best-selling author, travelled around the globe to ask dozens of people, including doctors, academics, trans activists and numerous individuals to provide their definition of what is a woman.

“I talked to academics, doctors, sex change surgeons, therapists, psychiatrists, trans activists, and politicians,” said Walsh. “I asked them simple questions and watched gender ideology crumble right in front of my eyes. You’ll see for yourself soon.”

Announcing a teaser clip for his upcoming documentary, titled, “What is a Woman?” Walsh said that he has “been all over the globe on a secret mission to finally get an answer to the question of our generation” and promised to reveal the answers, as well as non-answers they provided to the very basic biological question.

Walsh made the waves in January when he appeared alongside a “non-binary” couple and a woke professor on the Dr. Phil show, posing the question “what is a woman?” The guests were unable to answer the question.

Walsh has posed the question again and again, which has been echoed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn in her hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to fill the Supreme Court.

I have been all over the globe on a secret mission to finally get an answer to the question of our generation.



I managed to get into a room with some of the leading “experts” in the world.



Soon their answers (and non-answers) will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/pKeT2bgiKc — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 24, 2022

“I sought out experts in every field in the gender theory world — doctors, therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, politicians, activists, and transgender people themselves — and I put the question to them directly,” Walsh said in a press release.

“I found — and you’ll see in the film — their arguments collapsed not with hammer blows or a hard push, but with simple questions, because the core of gender ideology is hollow,” he added.

The gender identity movement, which first gained its legs on the alternative social media website Tumblr, has since become increasingly mainstream. The ideology, alongside critical race theory has become a component of public education in the United States, with many public school teachers and college professors espousing and advocating for its promotion to children as young as five.

Its implementation has also been adopted by woke corporations as well the U.S. military, who now ask applicants to sit through seminars and fill out forms listing a multitude of gender and sexuality options.

As reported by Rebel News, the U.S. Army is pushing for mandatory gender pronoun training.

The gender identity movement “has mounted pressure and cancellation campaigns against companies and individuals to scare them into adopting their agenda without ever having to give a coherent argument,” the Daily Wire said in a press release of the upcoming documentary.

The documentary will be aired in May.