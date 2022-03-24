Matt Walsh travels the globe asking people to define 'woman'
Walsh made the waves in January when he appeared alongside a 'non-binary' couple and a woke professor on the Dr. Phil show, posing the question 'what is a woman?'
Matt Walsh, a host of the Daily Wire and popular children’s best-selling author, travelled around the globe to ask dozens of people, including doctors, academics, trans activists and numerous individuals to provide their definition of what is a woman.
“I talked to academics, doctors, sex change surgeons, therapists, psychiatrists, trans activists, and politicians,” said Walsh. “I asked them simple questions and watched gender ideology crumble right in front of my eyes. You’ll see for yourself soon.”
Announcing a teaser clip for his upcoming documentary, titled, “What is a Woman?” Walsh said that he has “been all over the globe on a secret mission to finally get an answer to the question of our generation” and promised to reveal the answers, as well as non-answers they provided to the very basic biological question.
Walsh has posed the question again and again, which has been echoed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn in her hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to fill the Supreme Court.
I have been all over the globe on a secret mission to finally get an answer to the question of our generation.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 24, 2022
I managed to get into a room with some of the leading “experts” in the world.
Soon their answers (and non-answers) will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/pKeT2bgiKc
“I sought out experts in every field in the gender theory world — doctors, therapists, psychiatrists, psychologists, politicians, activists, and transgender people themselves — and I put the question to them directly,” Walsh said in a press release.
“I found — and you’ll see in the film — their arguments collapsed not with hammer blows or a hard push, but with simple questions, because the core of gender ideology is hollow,” he added.
The gender identity movement, which first gained its legs on the alternative social media website Tumblr, has since become increasingly mainstream. The ideology, alongside critical race theory has become a component of public education in the United States, with many public school teachers and college professors espousing and advocating for its promotion to children as young as five.
Its implementation has also been adopted by woke corporations as well the U.S. military, who now ask applicants to sit through seminars and fill out forms listing a multitude of gender and sexuality options.
As reported by Rebel News, the U.S. Army is pushing for mandatory gender pronoun training.
The gender identity movement “has mounted pressure and cancellation campaigns against companies and individuals to scare them into adopting their agenda without ever having to give a coherent argument,” the Daily Wire said in a press release of the upcoming documentary.
The documentary will be aired in May.
- By Dakota Christensen
