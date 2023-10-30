Matthew Perry's unexpected passing leaves the 'Friends' community devastated

Twitter/ Matthew Perry

Beloved actor Matthew Perry has passed away at the age of 54, leaving fans everywhere heartbroken.

On Saturday, October 28, it was reported in the media that Matthew Perry had drowned in his own hot tub in Los Angeles.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," a popular sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004.

His family told People's Magazine, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

Matthew Perry openly discussed his past issues with alcohol and opiates but claimed to be clean in his recent interviews.

TMZ reported that first responders at Perry's house disclosed that his home contained prescription anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications, and investigators did not find any illegal drugs.

Perry brought laughter to fans worldwide, winning hearts with his witty sarcasm and endearing portrayal of Chandler Bing.

Apart from "Friends," Perry also had prominent roles in movies like Fools Rush In (1997), Almost Heroes (1998), Three to Tango (1999), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), 17 Again (2009), and many more.

Many people may not know that Matthew Perry grew up in Canada, where his mother, Suzanne Perry, worked as the press secretary for then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Perry mentioned in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 that he "beat up" Justin Trudeau in elementary school.

Justin Trudeau also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying that he'll "never forget the schoolyard games" they used to play, paying tribute to the fallen actor.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

The other five castmates (David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow), who were "Friends" with Perry finally released their public statement about the actor's passing.

They said:

We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.

A source did say that Lisa Kudrow would be adopting Matthew Perry's dog, Alfred.

The cause of Perry's death is currently listed as "deferred."

The LA coroner’s guidelines stated, "In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed."

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has launched an investigation into Matthew Perry's death, which will likely take months and include toxicology tests.



The medical examiner completed an autopsy, but a cause of death was “deferred,” officials said. https://t.co/vnl4xT1ZWX — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 30, 2023