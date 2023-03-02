Maxime Bernier defends Christine Anderson against 'woke' Conservative establishment

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle and Jacques Boissinot

People's Party leader Maxime Bernier accused his Conservative counterpart Pierre Poilievre of throwing MP Leslyn Lewis "under the bus" for meeting with German politician Christine Anderson during her tour of Canada.

On Friday Pierre threw Leslyn under the bus for meeting with a German politician with supposedly “vile racist” views.



Rather than pushing back against his disgusting statement, yesterday she was with him pandering on the basis of skin colour.



"On Friday Pierre threw Leslyn under the bus for meeting with a German politician with supposedly "vile racist" views. Rather than pushing back against his disgusting statement, yesterday she was with him pandering based on skin colour," tweeted Bernier on Monday.

"Along with Leslyn Lewis, [we] celebrated the rich history and achievements of Black Canadians with the community in Ottawa today as we end Black History Month. Here's to all the trailblazers who have worked to make Canada a freer place for all," tweeted Poilievre.

Bernier accused the Conservative leader of pandering to Canadians for votes under the guise of identity politics.

Throughout the week prior, Anderson, a member of the European Parliament, came to Canada to meet people who stood against the draconian COVID measures of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

Arriving in Canada on February 16, she visited multiple cities in different provinces. During her tour, she met three Conservative MPs, Colin Carrie, Leslyn Lewis and Dean Allison, during a Toronto dinner on February 21.

However, Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley published a tweet of Pierre Poilievre's statement on Anderson's visit to Canada several days later.

Poilievre writes, "Christine Anderson's views are vile and have no place in our politics. Frankly, it would be better if Anderson never visited Canada in the first place."

He accused her of pushing "racist, hateful views not welcome here."

In a February 23 written statement, the Conservatives apologized for three MPs meeting with Anderson during her tour.

"It is, of course, not uncommon for Members of Parliament to meet with visiting elected officials from other countries," reads the statement.

"During a visit, we recently met with an elected representative of the European Parliament while she was in Canada. We were not aware of the views or associations of her and her political party. We do not share or endorse her views and strongly condemn any views that are racist or hateful."

Bernier condemned the Conservatives for their "disgusting statement" about Anderson, claiming they did not consult Lewis before publishing.

"Haven't you had enough of the bs in that morally and intellectually corrupt party? Imagine how things could be different," he tweeted.

Bernier added that anyone who considered the "courageous" German populist a "vile, racist, [with] extremist views" is either a "complete idiot" or a "disgusting slanderer."

He continued: "I understand the urge to dilute our principles and act like our opponents to win when our views are a minority. But when we do this, we become like them and ensure our ideas will forever stay marginal."

Bernier said that when conservatives concede their values, they have "already lost."

Before Anderson left Canada on February 25, she sat down with Rebel News for an exclusive interview on her Canadian tour.

Rebel correspondent Alexandra Lavoie asked how the dinner with the Conservative MPs went, to which she answered, "It was excellent. We had a great time. We got along pretty well."

Lavoie asked a follow-up question on her response to Poilievre calling her "vile" and "racist."

Anderson responded: "It really saddens me that he would use the same language that Mr. Trudeau or all governments in Western democracies would slander me […] Then I will have to tell Mr. Poilievre has no business being the leader of the opposition because he's doing Mr. Trudeau's bidding, and he should seriously reconsider."

Rebel also questioned her about a picture circulating on Twitter of her holding the Diagolon flag.

She answered: "To be quite honest, I had a blast doing it because I was told they are comedians and made a mockery of this whole government agenda […] No one gets to define me. I know what I stand for. I know exactly who I am. I know what I am fighting for: freedom, democracy and the rule of law."