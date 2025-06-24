Maxime Bernier survives PPC leadership review

People's Party of Canada (PPC) members have voted to keep Maxime Bernier as leader.

PPC Executive Director Nathan McMillan stated 79.1% of members supported Bernier's continued leadership, in a social media post from Monday. A total of 5,797 votes were cast, with a voter participation rate of 32.7%. It was conducted online between May 20 and June 20 in partnership with Simply Voting.

The PPC lost roughly 700,000 out of its 840,000 voters from 2021, an 83% decline. "I suspect the vast majority voted for the Conservatives, having succumbed to the 'don't split the vote, we must beat the Libs this time!' hysteria," Bernier claimed in a prior social media post.

Only active members as of April 28, the date of the last federal election, could vote in the PPC leadership bid.

A Party spokesperson minimized its electoral struggles. "Having had no success in electing an MP so far doesn’t mean it’s irrelevant," Brian Masse told Rebel News.

"It can take a long time for an electoral breakthrough to happen in our first-past-the-post system," he said, "but smaller parties can still put pressure on the major parties and have an influence on political debates."

The Party was notably excluded from the Leaders' Debate after failing to meet the criteria set out by the Commission.

Masse highlights the Green Party's 28-year struggle to elect their first MP, Elizabeth May, who was also excluded from recent debates.

The spokesperson states the PPC, launched seven years ago, was "ahead of its time" with "bold policies," including criticism of mass immigration, multiculturalism, and interventionist foreign policy.

When asked if the recent election result was discouraging, Masse notes those who remain involved with the PPC do so "because they believe in these ideas and policies" and "want an option to vote for, whether we win a seat or not... They understand that it's a long game."

He was confident that more Canadians would recognize the PPC as the best choice for voters in the coming elections. "Political circumstances change, and we are confident that with right-wing populism on the rise in all Western countries, more Canadian voters will eventually recognize that."

He contends Pierre Poilievre dropped the ball, having also lost his re-election bid.

"It's not our fault if he fell into the trap of letting Carney turn the election into a referendum on Trump, and then felt he had to campaign on the same side as Carney against Trump," added Bernier. "Short-term electoral gimmicks and empty slogans are not going to save Canada," he writes.