Maxime Bernier reacts to election defeat, increased PPC support
People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier addressed reporters on election night following his party's failure to capture any seats while expanding their vote share a relatively significant amount.
With the election now over and no major shift in Canada's political landscape, each party is claiming a degree of victory in their own way. For Maxime Bernier and the People's Party of Canada, the 'victory' came through a relatively significant increase in the share of votes gained.
In the 2019 election, the PPC captured 1.6% of the national vote. In 2021, the PPC expanded that number to 5.1% of voters, and grew their number of supporters from 292,661 in 2019 to 821,126 in 2021. Despite the growth, Bernier was once again defeated in his home riding of Beauce, and the PPC, despite finishing second in some ridings, will not be sending any Members of Parliament to Ottawa.
Speaking to reporters, including Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie at the party's mask-free headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Maxime Bernier addressed numerous questions about his party, the results and how he expects to continue to draw support.
- By Ezra Levant
