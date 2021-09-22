Maxime Bernier reacts to election defeat, increased PPC support

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1355 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

With the election now over and no major shift in Canada's political landscape, each party is claiming a degree of victory in their own way. For Maxime Bernier and the People's Party of Canada, the 'victory' came through a relatively significant increase in the share of votes gained.

In the 2019 election, the PPC captured 1.6% of the national vote. In 2021, the PPC expanded that number to 5.1% of voters, and grew their number of supporters from 292,661 in 2019 to 821,126 in 2021. Despite the growth, Bernier was once again defeated in his home riding of Beauce, and the PPC, despite finishing second in some ridings, will not be sending any Members of Parliament to Ottawa.

Speaking to reporters, including Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie at the party's mask-free headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Maxime Bernier addressed numerous questions about his party, the results and how he expects to continue to draw support.