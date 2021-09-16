Maxime Bernier's PPC holds rally outside CBC Toronto

Rebel News

Rebel News was on scene this afternoon as the People's Party of Canada hosted a campaign rally outside the CBC headquarters in downtown Toronto.

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier addressed a crowd of hundreds who gathered next to the CBC building at Simcoe Park to show their support.

The rally was marketed as a "Defund the CBC" protest, in an effort to shine a light on the party's promise to cut government funding to the state broadcaster.

Bernier spoke on his party's commitment to uphold civil liberties, the PPC's growing momentum this campaign and his hopes for election day on September 20th.

Discussing his expectations for the PPC in this election, Bernier said:

"It will be a big surprise for the mainstream media, but it won't be a surprise for us— because we know that there's a silent majority out there that are looking at us, and they might not have the courage or the conviction to come here and to fight with us— but they're looking at us, and I can tell you that more and more people will give them the courage to vote for what they believe for once, and I believe that they will do that."

Bernier was joined by numerous People's Party election candidates as well as Independent MPP Randy Hillier, who also addressed the crowd.

