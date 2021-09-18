Maxime Bernier's PPC hosts 'Freedom Cruise,' rally outside CBC Toronto

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1330 Donors

Leader Maxime Bernier greeted People's Party of Canada supporters on a boat at Queen's Quay in Toronto earlier this week, giving a speech focused primarily on his party's lack of mainstream media coverage.

He gave an exclusive interview to Rebel News afterwards, to remark on the federal leaders' debates, polling and why he believes the opposing parties have similar platforms.

Soon thereafter, Bernier appeared along with Randy Hillier and many other speakers outside of the headquarters of the CBC, the tax-payer funded broadcaster.

Many young supporters were present to give their thoughts on lockdowns, and how mandates have affected their schooling. The mainstream media showed little interest in the crowd of approximately 1,000 people, even turning their back to Rebel News in an apparent show of solidarity with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Québécois.