Maxime Bernier says Liberals 'aren't serious' about new oil pipeline to West Coast

On Wednesday's live stream, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier joined Rebel News' Lise Merle, Drea Humphrey, and Tamara Lich to discuss the Liberals' failing 'Major Projects Office'.

Dawn Farrell, CEO of the federal Major Projects Office (a new agency under the Carney government meant to fast-track major infrastructure and energy projects), appeared before the Special Joint Committee on the Exercise of Powers under the Building Canada Act in Ottawa earlier this week.

Farrell was grilled by MPs who questioned the transparency and effectiveness of the Major Projects Office in light of extremely limited progress on a new oil pipeline. Bernier condemned her answers for prioritizing "carbon capture" programs instead of a lucrative pipeline for Canadians.

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Major Projects Office CEO Dawn Farrell says the 15 projects referred to her office were already at various stages of development, with First Nations consultations completed and some permits already secured.



Is the MPO just another failed government bureaucracy? pic.twitter.com/qejNKafgwi — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 29, 2026

"When I was listening to that, in the beginning she said, you know, we need to have a 'carbon capture' and then everything will be ok. I just want to say that carbon is not a pollutant," he said.

"Carbon is an essential gas for life, so I'm so tired to hear that carbon capture and spending billions of dollars to capture carbon when you don't need to do that," Bernier continued.

Despite the creation of the Major Projects Office under the Carney government, little tangible progress has been made on a new West Coast oil pipeline. Bernier’s criticism highlights what many see as the Liberals’ continued reluctance to prioritize practical energy infrastructure over costly ideological programs like carbon capture.