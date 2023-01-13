MB church hit with $30K COVID fine for not turning away worshippers
A plea deal reached between the Crown and the Church of God (Restoration) near Steinbach Thursday in Manitoba provincial court convicted the church of two counts of violating the Public Health Act on six occasions between Nov. 22, 2020, and May 23, 2021.
The Crown withdrew 12 other tickets as part of the deal after the church was initially levied 16 infractions of violating gathering restrictions.
Check out the front page of tomorrow's Winnipeg Free Press. pic.twitter.com/kOOZq6iXAa— Winnipeg Free Press (@WinnipegNews) January 13, 2023
WATCH: Church of God (just south of Steinbach, Manitoba) is praying next to a highway after being blocked from entering the property by the RCMP.— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 29, 2020
About 100 cars are backed up on the road.
Source: Patrick Allard pic.twitter.com/85fgSR0vUK
The church was given seven years to pay the fines.
"Ultimately, it was a matter of faith which led them to continue to have their religious services," said Church of God lawyer Alex Steigerwald. "It wasn’t meant as an intentional thumbing of government orders. They are here today recognizing and accepting the fact that they contravened these orders and are accepting responsibility for that."
Rebel News’ Sydney Fizzard spoke with Pastor Tobias (@TissenTobias) of the “Manitoba 5” about his experience fighting for civil liberties amid government overreach during the pandemic and beyond.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 22, 2022
FULL REPORT by @SydFizzard: https://t.co/GMGKbYHspC pic.twitter.com/V1wo8kQXQk
Pastor Tobias Tissen has been a vocal opponent of lockdowns and restrictions on places of worship.
According to the Winnipeg Free Press:
In August, a judge fined Tissen and four other pandemic restriction opponents — Patrick Allard, Gerry Bohemier, Sharon Vickner and Todd McDougall — more than $100,000 for repeatedly breaching public health orders. All five organized, attended or spoke at anti-lockdown rallies in Winnipeg, Steinbach and Winkler.
This time it was Pastor Tobias Tissen from the Church of God Restoration in Steinbach, Manitoba.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 20, 2021
FULL REPORT from @SydFizzard: https://t.co/qVJbPQpFxQ pic.twitter.com/XaKZHuh4bC
All five have since filed appeals.
