MB church hit with $30K COVID fine for not turning away worshippers

The Crown withdrew 12 other tickets as part of the deal after the church was initially levied 16 infractions of violating gathering restrictions.

Check out the front page of tomorrow's Winnipeg Free Press. pic.twitter.com/kOOZq6iXAa — Winnipeg Free Press (@WinnipegNews) January 13, 2023

WATCH: Church of God (just south of Steinbach, Manitoba) is praying next to a highway after being blocked from entering the property by the RCMP.



About 100 cars are backed up on the road.



Source: Patrick Allard pic.twitter.com/85fgSR0vUK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 29, 2020

The church was given seven years to pay the fines.

"Ultimately, it was a matter of faith which led them to continue to have their religious services," said Church of God lawyer Alex Steigerwald. "It wasn’t meant as an intentional thumbing of government orders. They are here today recognizing and accepting the fact that they contravened these orders and are accepting responsibility for that."

Rebel News’ Sydney Fizzard spoke with Pastor Tobias (@TissenTobias) of the “Manitoba 5” about his experience fighting for civil liberties amid government overreach during the pandemic and beyond.



FULL REPORT by @SydFizzard: https://t.co/GMGKbYHspC pic.twitter.com/V1wo8kQXQk — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 22, 2022

Pastor Tobias Tissen has been a vocal opponent of lockdowns and restrictions on places of worship.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press:

In August, a judge fined Tissen and four other pandemic restriction opponents — Patrick Allard, Gerry Bohemier, Sharon Vickner and Todd McDougall — more than $100,000 for repeatedly breaching public health orders. All five organized, attended or spoke at anti-lockdown rallies in Winnipeg, Steinbach and Winkler.

This time it was Pastor Tobias Tissen from the Church of God Restoration in Steinbach, Manitoba.



FULL REPORT from @SydFizzard: https://t.co/qVJbPQpFxQ pic.twitter.com/XaKZHuh4bC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 20, 2021

All five have since filed appeals.