MB church hit with $30K COVID fine for not turning away worshippers

A plea deal reached between the Crown and the Church of God (Restoration) near Steinbach Thursday in Manitoba provincial court convicted the church of two counts of violating the Public Health Act on six occasions between Nov. 22, 2020, and May 23, 2021.

MB church hit with $30K COVID fine for not turning away worshippers
Church of God/ Facebook
Remove Ads

The Crown withdrew 12 other tickets as part of the deal after the church was initially levied 16 infractions of violating gathering restrictions.

The church was given seven years to pay the fines.

"Ultimately, it was a matter of faith which led them to continue to have their religious services," said Church of God lawyer Alex Steigerwald. "It wasn’t meant as an intentional thumbing of government orders. They are here today recognizing and accepting the fact that they contravened these orders and are accepting responsibility for that."

Pastor Tobias Tissen has been a vocal opponent of lockdowns and restrictions on places of worship.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press:

In August, a judge fined Tissen and four other pandemic restriction opponents — Patrick Allard, Gerry Bohemier, Sharon Vickner and Todd McDougall — more than $100,000 for repeatedly breaching public health orders. All five organized, attended or spoke at anti-lockdown rallies in Winnipeg, Steinbach and Winkler.

All five have since filed appeals.

Manitoba Canada Fight the Fines news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.