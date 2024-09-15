Media Establishment has it out for Donald Trump, rig presidential debate

E-transfer (Canada):

On The Ezra Levant Show, Senior Editor of Breitbart News discusses the media establishment and their asinine attempts to rig discourse against Donald Trump.

The ABC News debate was rigged against the Republican Candidate last week, according to Joel Pollak. "There's no other way to put it," he said.

"When the moderators interjected, by my count, seven times, to fact check Trump and never once interjected to fact check Kamala Harris, it's not because Kamala Harris never told lies or misstated the facts," Pollak notes. "There were many cases in which she referred to hoaxes, completely debunked claims, and the moderators said nothing."

'Clearly this was home field advantage for Kamala Harris': ABC debate moderators draw criticism



Critics were quick to point out ABC moderators' repeated 'fact checks' of Donald Trump's claims and lack of pushback against Kamala Harris.



During last night's special livestream… pic.twitter.com/xIuhA7RwaS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2024

"It looks very much like the debate was rigged against Trump. And that's not an overreach to say that," said the Breitbart Senior Editor.

According to Pollak, Breitbart has published over a hundred videos highlighting the Democrat platform. The same cannot be said for America's legacy media.

"In one article, it shows in her own words what her radical left wing positions actually are on the issues. And that's the sort of thing that needs to happen," Pollak said.

“Why hasn’t she done it?” Trump nails Harris over election promises when she is already in control as Vice-President. pic.twitter.com/Tg9wklXzlt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2024

He forewarns the Harris campaign could win this November's election because democrats are unifying around her.

"They don't want to talk about her policies which are terrible. They don't want to talk about her achievements, which are no, but they do see her as a standard bearer for their party against Donald Trump," Pollak said. "They are an anti-Trump party at the moment."

The Breitbart editor notes ABC News deliberately made the debate harder for Trump. "That's not to say Trump couldn't have done better," he said. "I think he could have had a better debate, but he was up against not just his Democratic rival, but the two moderators as well."