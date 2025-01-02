Media lies and Liberal spin: Reacting to the top moments of Trudeau's downfall

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Recent data from polling firm Angus Reid shows that as 2025 begins, support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at an all-time low.

Times are tough for Trudeau: The Liberal leader is facing an internal revolt from his Ontario, Liberal and Quebec caucuses while grappling with the external threat of a non-confidence vote that could bring down his government in a matter of weeks.

On this week's New Year's edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by friend of the show and independent journalist Lise Merle for a look at some of the defining moments in Trudeau's downfall.

Looking at the PM's plan to replace Chrystia Freeland as finance minister with Mark Carney, Lise warned the former Bank of Canada governor is “probably the most dangerous man to Canadian sovereignty and to Canadian prosperity.”

Carney, whose work for the United Nations sees him deeply involved in so-called green energy projects, would be a “disaster” at the head of Canada's government, she added.

“Beware, Canada. Beware. The fight is not over, they are going to rebrand. I believe they are going to get rid of Trudeau as leader, they're going to rebrand and they're going to come in with a whole new list of promises for us — and we must not believe them.”