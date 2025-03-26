Meet Liberal candidate Nathalie Provost: Anti-gun radical and misinformation peddler

You know, I’ve covered a lot of Liberal overreach in my time. But every so often, a name pops up that makes you say: "Ah, so that’s where the gun control lunacy is coming from." And today, that name… is Nathalie Provost.

Now, yes—Provost is a survivor of the 1989 Polytechnique shooting in Montreal. An unspeakable tragedy—an honour killing—committed by an Algerian Canadian you may know as Marc Lepine and not his real name: Gamil Gharbi. But instead of putting the blame where it belongs—on the maniac who pulled the trigger—Provost turned that trauma into a 30-year campaign against legal, licensed gun owners.

She helped create PolySeSouvient, a radical gun control lobby that doesn’t care about crime guns or gang violence. No—what they want is total civilian disarmament. And they’ve been influencing Liberal policy since the '90s.

She helped bring us the billion-dollar long-gun registry, Bill C-68, and more recently, Trudeau’s 2020 firearms ban—where 1,500 models of guns were outlawed overnight.

Trudeau even put her on the Canadian Firearms Advisory Committee in 2017. But get this—she quit. Why? Because Trudeau wasn’t banning guns fast enough. That list of 1500 long guns has grown to more than 2500 and a complete hand gun ban.

She said in her resignation letter that she felt like a 'token survivor' being used for optics, while Liberals dragged their feet on the gun confiscation she wanted. That’s not me paraphrasing—those are her own words to Trudeau.

And here's where it goes off the rails—Provost once showed up at a press conference with what turned out to be a photo of a completely fake firearm. A theatrical prop she passed off as real to scare people. That’s not just dishonest—it’s manipulative. It's fake news, dangerous misinformation.

When campaigning for further bans last year Provost shared a picture of a firearm that literally did not exist and claimed it was available for sale in Canada. https://t.co/Nk4lZST5k3 pic.twitter.com/GyqvwpCAvC — Tim Thurley (@timthurley) March 21, 2025

So, what do the Liberals do? Distance themselves from her? Nope. They nominate her. Nathalie Provost is now the Liberal candidate in Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville, endorsed by Mark Carney himself.

And her platform? Not housing. Not crime. Not inflation. Not fixing the mess they’ve made with our economy. No, she’s running to finish the job—the job of confiscating your firearms and dismantling Canadian gun culture once and for all.

She’s said it herself: if Conservatives win, everything she’s worked for in the past 35 years will be undone.

And frankly, that’s the best endorsement we could ask for.

You see, Provost doesn’t care if your guns are legal. She doesn’t care about your PAL. She doesn’t even care that gun crime in this country is driven by illegally trafficked weapons, not duck hunters in Saskatchewan.

To her, if you own a gun—you are the problem. And now, she wants a seat in Parliament to make sure the Liberals come after you even harder.

This isn’t about safety. It never was. It’s about control, fear, and erasing the rights of millions of Canadians.

Nathalie Provost is a radical. She’s dishonest. And she’s exactly the kind of Liberal candidate who proves—they’re absolutely coming for your guns.