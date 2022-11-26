Meet one of the first truckers in Ottawa, Tyler Amstrong: Where is he now?

E-transfer (Canada):

Tyler Amstrong went to Ottawa to peacefully protest for his freedom but never expected what would happen in the end.

I want to go back to February 2022, when the most historic event happened in Canadian history, The Freedom Convoy.

With the growing overreach of government in Canadians' lives, many people have concluded that enough is enough.

When the government decided to remove the vaccination exemption for truck drivers, starting on January 15th, many were about to lose their jobs and livelihoods. That's where everything started.

Numerous convoys of trucks from across the country joined forces in front of the Ottawa Parliament on January 29.

One of these truckers was Tyler Amstrong, originally from Hamilton, Ontario, and he was one of the first to get there. He was ready to stay as long as it would take for the Canadian government to lift all mandates.

Instead of trying to talk to his people, Justin Trudeau used the Emergencies Act on Peaceful Citizens to end the protest.

Not only did I cross Tyler's path during the dismantlement, but he was my first interviewee on the ground in Ottawa.

The Freedom Convoy changed Tyler Amstrong's whole life, and he's giving us an update on what happened to him afterward.