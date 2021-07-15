Melbourne FURY over fifth Covid lockdown

Photo: AAP

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has officially thrown the state into its fifth lockdown overnight, and residents are not happy.

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters took to Victorian streets hours before the lockdown came into effect to demand that Daniel Andrews resign over the decision.



“We will not consent, we will not comply!” chanted protesters, on Thursday night.

The protesters were caught on film on their way to Parliament House where they voiced their anger at the new lockdown.

Victoria has suffered through four previous lockdowns, with one clocking in at over 100 days.

This time, Victorians will be able to access the Federal Covid rescue package, which is similar to JobKeeper, after it was rushed through during the extended Sydney lockdown.



Protests erupt in Melbourne as Victoria, Australia goes back into lockdown.pic.twitter.com/vJPyBllUa1 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) July 15, 2021

Protesters were largely unmasked and police were in attendance.

Victoria has enacted a tough lockdown, with residents confined to within 5km of their homes and only allowed to leave for essential travel. The lockdown is planned to last for five days, but as Covid cases continue to rise across the state, officials expect it to be extended to two weeks.

Statement from the Premier on changes to restrictions. pic.twitter.com/MS2rKZSDwI — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 15, 2021

There are currently 36 active cases in Victoria, up 10 from yesterday, with all new cases reported this morning linked to existing clusters and known contacts.

The most concerning of these are those connected to the MCG.

On Saturday, a Covid-positive man from the embattled apartment block where the NSW removalists first spread the virus, attended an AFL match between Carlton and Geelong. Four fans have now been confirmed as having contracted the virus, with the stadium’s bars feared to be super-spreader sites.

"You only get one chance to go hard and go fast – If you wait, if you hesitate, if you doubt, then you will always be looking back wishing you had done more earlier," said Andrews.

Daniel Andrews has been quick to blame NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for cornering him into this decision, but it was only a few months ago that Victoria’s Covid outbreak forced NSW to close.

Anti-lockdown and anti-Vaccine Passport protests have been flaring up across the world in 2021, with Greece and France the latest to march against government infringements on liberty.