WATCH: Melbourne is NOT surviving its FIFTH lockdown
Melbourne is currently going through its fifth Covid lockdown, and the hints of desperation are everywhere.
A snap 5-day lockdown to "combat the Delta outbreak" has already been extended by another week.
Walking the CBD streets, it's evident that small businesses are on their knees with 'for lease' signs everywhere.
Most people I spoke to in the usually bustling Bourke Street Mall were against going in and out of lockdown.
However, two people I met didn't seem to mind as it hasn't affected their jobs.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.