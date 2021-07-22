WATCH: Melbourne is NOT surviving its FIFTH lockdown

Melbourne is currently going through its fifth Covid lockdown, and the hints of desperation are everywhere.

A snap 5-day lockdown to "combat the Delta outbreak" has already been extended by another week.

Walking the CBD streets, it's evident that small businesses are on their knees with 'for lease' signs everywhere.

Most people I spoke to in the usually bustling Bourke Street Mall were against going in and out of lockdown.

However, two people I met didn't seem to mind as it hasn't affected their jobs.