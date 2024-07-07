Melbourne Jews rally to mark nine months since horrific Hamas attack

More than 150 members of Melbourne’s Jewish community rallied on Sunday to commemorate the nine months since Hamas' attack on Israel.

Marchers carried portraits of those killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack as they moved down Balaclava Rd.

MP Josh Burns, a Jewish Labor representative of the Melbourne seat of Macnamara, attended the event. Last month, Burns' electorate office was defaced in an anti-Semitic attack.

Burns was noticeably missing from the previous 'Never Again is Now' rally against antisemitism in Melbourne, drawing criticism amid reports of his new relationship with Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell, a known anti-Israel activist.

In a parliamentary address last week, Burns expressed a heartfelt plea for an end to the violence in Gaza.

“This conflict is about people,” he posted on social media on Thursday. “It is about two peoples who deserve to live in dignity and peace. That is what we want for the people of Israel and that is what we want for the Palestinian people.”

The march concluded at Caulfield Park, where participants gathered around portraits of the October 7 victims, sharing moments of reflection and comfort.