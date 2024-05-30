Jewish MP ditches antisemitism rally for new anti-Israel girlfriend
Josh Burns was notably absent at the 'Never Again is Now' rally in Melbourne amid media reports he is dating Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell.
Federal MP Josh Burns was noticeably missing from the recent 'Never Again is Now' rally against antisemitism in Melbourne.
The event drew thousands of attendees, many from Burns' electorate of Macnamara, which has a significant Jewish population.
Burns, himself Jewish, claims he was busy addressing issues arising from the Victorian Labor State conference, where anti-Israel motions were passed with little opposition.
Explaining his absence, he said he was “dealing with the fallout from the previous days’ disappointing motions” at the conference.
“Despite my best efforts to work with other delegates to find common ground, no agreement was reached,” Burns said.
His absence has raised eyebrows amid reports of Burns' relationship with Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell, a known anti-Israel activist.
The relationship has drawn attention due to the stark contrast in their political views. Purcell is frequently seen at 'pro-Palestinian' rallies, including events at the Victorian parliament where chants of “intifada” are heard.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't miss a thing!
Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story.FOLLOW AVI
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.