Jewish MP ditches antisemitism rally for new anti-Israel girlfriend

Federal MP Josh Burns was noticeably missing from the recent 'Never Again is Now' rally against antisemitism in Melbourne.

The event drew thousands of attendees, many from Burns' electorate of Macnamara, which has a significant Jewish population.

Burns, himself Jewish, claims he was busy addressing issues arising from the Victorian Labor State conference, where anti-Israel motions were passed with little opposition.

Explaining his absence, he said he was “dealing with the fallout from the previous days’ disappointing motions” at the conference.

“Despite my best efforts to work with other delegates to find common ground, no agreement was reached,” Burns said.

His absence has raised eyebrows amid reports of Burns' relationship with Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell, a known anti-Israel activist.

The relationship has drawn attention due to the stark contrast in their political views. Purcell is frequently seen at 'pro-Palestinian' rallies, including events at the Victorian parliament where chants of “intifada” are heard.