Meta dropping fact checkers signals U.S. shift back to 'free speech diplomacy': Allum Bokhari

Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, was reversing course its censorship policies.

“It’s time to get back to our roots around free expression on Facebook and Instagram,” Zuckerberg said in a video statement, conceding Meta's third-party fact checkers had “gone too far,” which had caused “too many mistakes and too much censorship.”

Allum Bokhari from the Foundation For Freedom Online joined The Ezra Levant Show on Monday night for an in-depth look at Zuckerberg's statement, and what this decision now means as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office later this month.

Allum believes the Meta CEO's mention of “secret courts in Latin America” was a direct reference to the Brazilian government's powerful judiciary. In the past, courts have been used “not just to go after X, but also to go after Whatsapp,” he added, pointing out the messaging app had been shut down in the country on multiple occasions.

As part of Trump's agenda to reset international negotiations, Ezra suggested the incoming president was exerting soft political power on America's allies and competitors.

“I already know what the legacy media is going to say in response to this, I know what the censorship industry is going to say to this, I know what the die-hard supporters of the old, woke pro-censorship regime is going to say, especially in a place like Europe and the United Kingdom, where Kier Starmer is in power, and Canada where the Liberals are still in power,” Allum replied.

“They're going to say this is U.S. imperialism; this is the U.S. imposing its will upon us. You're unpatriotic if you support these efforts. Well, hold on a second. For the last 10 years, the U.S. government has been using its soft power for the opposite purpose — they've been using their soft power to censor even more.”