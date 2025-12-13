Rebels React: Floor-crosser Michael Ma betrays Conservative voters
Conservative MP Michael Ma crossed the floor to join the Liberals on Thursday, just months after winning his seat, putting the government one vote away from a Liberal majority.
Former Conservative MP Michael Ma made a stunning move on Thursday, crossing the floor to join the Liberals.
On Friday's Rebel Roundup Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the news.
Just weeks ago, Ma delivered a fiery speech condemning Liberal deficit spending, inflation, carbon taxes, and the “nanny state” driving Canadians to food banks. None of those policies have changed. Yet now, he’s joined the very party he accused of wrecking the economy.
Sheila and Lise ask, if your MP can switch parties overnight, does your vote even matter?
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live