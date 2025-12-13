Rebels React: Floor-crosser Michael Ma betrays Conservative voters

Former Conservative MP Michael Ma made a stunning move on Thursday, crossing the floor to join the Liberals.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the news.

Just weeks ago, Ma delivered a fiery speech condemning Liberal deficit spending, inflation, carbon taxes, and the “nanny state” driving Canadians to food banks. None of those policies have changed. Yet now, he’s joined the very party he accused of wrecking the economy.

Sheila and Lise ask, if your MP can switch parties overnight, does your vote even matter?