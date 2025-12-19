Michelle Rempel Garner: 'Bogus' asylum claims are harming Canadians and need to end

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner condemning the Liberals for allowing fraudulent asylum claims to surge under their watch.

Rempel Garner made the comments during a recent discussion with Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant about the mass immigration crisis in Canada.

"We actually had more, both by real numbers and by percentage of population, asylum claims in Canada than the U.K. did in a similar period of time," she said.

"And we know a majority, or a bulk of those cases are bogus. And those are people who are incented to make bogus asylum claims because it allows them to extend temporary visas or come into the country through fraudulent means and then claim government benefits," Rempel Garner continued.

The Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill discussed how her party is taking action to address the increasingly concerning issue of fake asylum claims.

"I put forward amendments to Bill C-12 to ensure that people who make bogus asylum claims, people who have failed asylum claims, can't claim federal benefits beyond the most the most urgent emergency health care," she said.

"That's not the case right now. People get hotels, housing, health benefits that Canadians don't get like mental health services," Rempel Garner added.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the federal government's Temporary Foreign Worker Program and keep immigration at a level in line with the growth of infrastructure and social services.