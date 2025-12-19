'Completely unsustainable': Conservative immigration critic speaks out amid crisis in Canada

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner recently spoke with Ezra Levant about what needs to be done to stop Canada's mass immigration crisis.

Ezra Levant
  December 19, 2025   |   News Analysis

Article by Rebel News staff.

As mass immigration continues to remain one of the most pressing issues facing Canadians, Michelle Rempel Garner joined Rebel News to discuss Canada’s broken temporary foreign worker and international student programs, the surge in asylum claims, and the urgent need for reforms that prioritize Canadian jobs, housing and public safety.

The Conservative immigration critic condemned the Liberals for drastically increasing the number of temporary foreign workers entering Canada over the last several years. Rempel Garner asserts this has significantly suppressed Canadians' wages, which is particularly harmful as youth unemployment surges across the country.

"The Temporary Foreign Worker Program is a fundamentally non-Conservative program, because it inserts the government into the price of wages. So when you have an endless supply of temporary foreign work, what ends up happening is you end up suppressing wages, it's a direct government intervention on the ability of wages to keep up with the demand for labour," she said.

Ezra also asked Rempel Garner if the Conservatives would be willing to withstand criticism and deport 1,000 people per day. "If people have no legal reason to be in the country then they have to be removed ... what's the point of having an immigration system or a temporary permit if people don't leave at the end of that permit," she said.

Rempel Garner further criticized the Temporary Foreign Worker Program for treating foreign workers like an "indentured labour class," which she argues is not how Canada should operate.

She points out that lobby groups in Ottawa push for more foreign labourers to suppress wages and increase profits without investing in productivity. This, she believes, has massive social implications, particularly for Canadian youth who lose job opportunities.

Rempel Garner calls for these programs to be abolished or severely reigned in, advocating for a focus on Canadian youth first and foremost. Her comments reflect a critical perspective on current immigration policies, focusing on negative economic impacts, lax legal enforcement, and the need for systemic reform.

