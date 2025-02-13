DOGE exposes millions in U.S. taxpayer funds funnelled through USAID to foreign media companies

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Foundation for Freedom Online managing director Allum Bokhari to discuss Donald Trump's first weeks in office and the apparent corruption being exposed at USAID.

Since President Trump took office in January 2025, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has repeatedly highlighted the massive, wasteful, and seemingly corrupt spending by USAID on projects with little to no value for Americans over the past several years.

"It's as bad as anyone ever claimed it would be, again Alex Jones level conspiracy theories are not enough to take in what actually happened," Ezra explained.

Bokhari discussed how millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars are being sent to European NGOs and journalists who all adhere to the 'European Union's Code of Practice on Disinformation,' which has been used to go after Musk's platform X.

"This is a perfect example of...the soft power apparatus which was built for the Cold War now being turned around to censor Americans and undermine American tech platforms," he said.

Bokhari pointed out as an example that millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars are being sent to the French media company Agence France Presse (AFP). He revealed that AFP received USD $9.9 million from the American government, specifically from the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

DOGE's fast-paced approach to slashing spending reflects President Trump's election promise to swiftly reduce government waste, fraud, and abuse.